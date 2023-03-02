Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Ji Baek
Ji Baek founded Rescue Beauty Lounge, New York’s top nail salon, in 1998, and soon after started garnering attention in Vogue, InStyle, Allure, New York, Lucky, Jane, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, The New York Times, WWD, and more.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Rescue Your Nails
Skip the spa and give yourself an at home manicure—and here's the perfect author to show how. Ji Baek, the high-energy owner of New York's…