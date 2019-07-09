Most people know that what they wear has an effect on the way they feel and how people perceive them, but very few understand how adjusting their wardrobe can help them achieve their dreams.





Dress Your Best Life is a style book for readers who want to harness the power of fashion. Going beyond well-known makeover advice, Dress Your Best Life pushes you to ask yourself: are my clothing choices hurting or helping me achieve my life goals? It will help you discover your unique style story, become a smarter shopper, work colors, match moods to clothing choices, break down personal hang-ups, and embrace new or different standards of beauty. In the end, you’ll understand not just how clothes make you look, but how they make you feel. And this knowledge is a power that you’ll exercise every time you open your closet door or walk into an important meeting in just the right outfit.

The millennial answer to classics like Color Me Beautiful and How Not to Look Old, Dress Your Best Life is a culturally-conscious, timely take on personal style from a world-renowned fashion psychologist.