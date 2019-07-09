Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dawnn Karen
Dawnn Karen is a pioneer in the field of fashion psychology. A former model, Karen is currently a professor in the social sciences department at the Fashion Institute of Technology in addition to maintaining her private therapy practice, Fashion Psychology Success. Karen is a contributing writer to Thrive Global, and she has been featured by the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, MTV News, Glamour Italia, Good Morning America, Inside Edition, and many others.Read More
By the Author
Dress Your Best Life
Most people know that what they wear has an effect on the way they feel and how people perceive them, but very few understand how…