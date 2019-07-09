Dawnn Karen

Dawnn Karen is a pioneer in the field of fashion psychology. A former model, Karen is currently a professor in the social sciences department at the Fashion Institute of Technology in addition to maintaining her private therapy practice, Fashion Psychology Success. Karen is a contributing writer to Thrive Global, and she has been featured by the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, MTV News, Glamour Italia, Good Morning America, Inside Edition, and many others.