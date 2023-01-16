Description

A profound and intimate exploration of female desire and identity, as examined through the lives of seven women by award-winning psychotherapist Maxine Mei-Fung Chung.



Through the relatable and moving stories of seven very different women, Maxine Mei-Fung Chung sheds light on our most fundamental needs and desires. From a young bride-to-be struggling to accept her sexuality, to a mother grappling with questions of identity and belonging, and a woman learning to heal after years of trauma, What Women Want is an electrifying and deeply intimate exploration into the inner lives of women.



Based on hours of conversations between Maxine and her patients, this book lays bare our fears, hopes, secrets and capacity for healing. With great empathy and precision, What Women Want presents a fearless look into the depths of who we are, so that we can better understand each other and ourselves.



To desire is an action. This extraordinary book liberates and empowers us to claim what we truly want.