Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Maxine Mei-Fung Chung
Maxine Mei-Fung Chung is a psychoanalytic psychotherapist, clinical supervisor and writer with over fifteen years of clinical experience. She lectures on gender and sexuality, trauma and attachment theory at the Bowlby Centre and was presented with The Jafar Kareem Award for her work supporting people from ethnic minorities experiencing isolation and mental health problems. What Women Want is her first work of non-fiction.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
What Women Want
A profound and intimate exploration of female desire and identity, as examined through the lives of seven women by award-winning psychotherapist Maxine Mei-Fung Chung. Through…