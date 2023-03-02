Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Natural Hair Coloring
How to Use Henna and Other Pure Herbal Pigments for Chemical-Free Beauty
Description
Commercial hair dyes contain thousands of different chemicals, some of which are reported to be carcinogenic — but you don’t have to choose between gorgeous color and good health. Natural hair care expert Christine Shahin shows you how to use nontoxic plant pigments — henna, indigo, amla, and cassia — to color your hair naturally, whatever your hair type or ethnicity, with beautiful results! These pigments are readily available at natural food stores and online, and they’re simple, safe, easy to use, and cost-effective. With clearly written instructions and step-by-step photography, Shahin shows you exactly how to apply these pigments, alone or in combinations, to achieve a full range of shades of brown, black, and red. She also includes instructions for transitioning from chemical dyes to natural ones and for using chemical and natural dyes together.
What's Inside
Praise
“Revelatory! Who knew hair could look this good with all-natural plant pigments? A healthy godsend.”
— Christiane Northrup, M.D., ob/gyn physician and New York Times bestselling author
“Christine Shahin shares effective, plant-based formulas that are 100 percent chemical free and work with your unique hair color to blend grays or simply transform your hair with beautiful, complimentary tones. The result will be glossy, silky, nourished hair with texture and health that only nature can create!”
— Stephanie Tourles, author of Organic Body Care Recipes
“Absolutely the best book on natural hair care and coloring I’ve ever come across ... Christine is a coloring maestro who has had years of experience using natural colorants, and she shares her knowledge generously and warmly.”
— from the Foreword by Rosemary Gladstar, herbalist and author
“This highly recommended, comprehensive guide ties together fine instruction and great illustrations to create a distinct offering for readers interested in alternative hair-dyeing techniques.”
— Library Journal, starred review
