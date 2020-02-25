Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Drawn Together

Drawn Together

The recipient of six starred reviews and the APALA Asian/Pacific American Award for Literature!

Named a Best Book of 2018 by the Wall Street Journal, NPR, Smithsonian, Kirkus Reviews, School Library Journal, Booklist, the Bulletin of the Center for Children’s Books, BookRiot, the New York Public Library, the Chicago Public Library-and many more!

When a young boy visits his grandfather, their lack of a common language leads to confusion, frustration, and silence. But as they sit down to draw together, something magical happens-with a shared love of art and storytelling, the two form a bond that goes beyond words.

With spare, direct text by Minh and luminous illustrations by Caldecott Medalist Dan Santat, this stirring picturebook about reaching across barriers will be cherished for years to come.

A Junior Library Guild selection!
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / Multigenerational

On Sale: June 4th 2018

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781368022507

Praise

* "[P]erfectly paced to express universal emotions that connect generations separated by time, experience, and even language."—School Library Journal, starred review
* "The power of art takes center stage."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
"[A]n entertaining balance between sweet and goofy, protective and raucous."—Publishers Weekly
"[E]xuberant illustrations."—School Library Journal
"A fun storytime selection for audiences with a good sense of humor."—School Library Journal
"[S]ure to generate reader anticipation."—School Library Connection
NPR Best Books of 2016
"[B]e prepared for this one to fly off the shelves."—School Library Journal
APALA Asian/Pacific American Award for Literature Winner
* "[A] visual language that speaks profoundly to readers."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books, starred review
"A beautifully told and illustrated story about a grandson and grandfather struggling to communicate across divides of language, age, and culture."—Viet Thanh Nguyen, Pulitzer Prize winner for The Sympathizer
"Dynamic."—The Wall Street Journal
* "Drawn Together is a testament to the strength of a shared love to overcome barriers of age, language and culture, and will leave readers, like Grandpa and his grandson, 'happily . . . SPEECHLESS.'"—Shelf Awareness, starred review
* "Focus on an underrepresented culture; highly accessible emotions; concise, strong storytelling; and artistic magnificence make this a must have."—Booklist, starred review
* "Phantasmagoric."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"Warm moments abound. . . . [I]t overflows with genuine fatherly affection."—Kirkus Reviews
