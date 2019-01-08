A Child's Introduction to the Night Sky (Revised and Updated)

This charming exploration of the night sky — featuring a star finder and glow-in-the-dark stickers — which has more than a quarter of a million young astronomers enjoying the night sky in countries around the world, is now completely revised and updated.





Author Michael Driscoll explains how stars are born, the achievements of the great scientists, the history of space exploration, the story of our solar system, the myths behind the constellations, how to navigate the night sky, and more.





Whimsical color illustrations throughout and handy definitions and sidebars help engage younger readers and develop their interest. Also included are a nifty star finder tool and fun glow-in-the-dark stickers.

is the perfect introduction to the always fascinating world of astronomy. Children ages eight and up will find out what astronomers have learned (and are still discovering), what astronauts and scientists explore, and what they can find by gazing up into the sky at night.