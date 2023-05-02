The perfect primer for kids ages 8-12, A Child's Introduction to Pride celebrates love, hope, equality, and progress by taking an inspirational and essential look at the rich history and culture of the LGBTQIA+ community in the United States and around the world.



The history of the LGBTQIA+ community has often been overlooked, but it's one that is filled with heroes, struggles, triumph, and joy. A Child’s Introduction to Pride is full of remarkable stories of groundbreaking events and inspirational people, featuring profiles of dozens of queer icons from various time periods and walks of life. Young readers will meet members of the community who have made big contributions to politics—like Harvey Milk and Marsha P. Johnson—as well as important people from the worlds of sports, music, literature, dance, science, and more. Kids will also be introduced to key terms like "gender" and "identity" while learning about the importance of coming out and what it means to be a good ally.



In addition to learning about the history of the LGBTQIA+ rights movement, A Child's Introduction to Pride offers a kid-friendly guide to understanding pronouns and intersectionality, as well as explorations of "gayborhoods," and a pull-out poster with a timeline of important events from ancient times to the modern era. Featuring charming illustrations and a lively design that honors the vibrancy and inclusive nature of the wide-ranging LGBTQIA+ community, A Child's Introduction to Pride is a celebration of a movement that readers of all ages will love.



