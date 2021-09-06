Sarah Prager

Sarah Prager is the author of Queer, There, and Everywhere: 23 People Who Changed the World (HarperCollins, 2017). Since publication, it has sold 20,000+ copies and received numerous accolades including three starred reviews (Kirkus Reviews, Publisher's Weekly, Shelf Awareness), 2017 "Best Books for Teens" by New York Public Library, Official 2017 selection of the Junior Library Guild, and #1 Amazon bestseller in the LGBT Issues category. She is also the author of the forthcoming Rainbow Revolutionaries: 50 LGBTQ+ People Who Made History (HarperCollins, 2020), an illustrated non-fiction middle grade book. In addition to writing, Sarah speaks at approximately twenty-five speaking engagements per year. In 2013, Sarah created Quist, a free app for iOS, Android, and Windows that brings LGBTQ+ and HIV history to life with a following of over 35,000 from over 100 countries. Sarah's writing has been published in The Atlantic, The Advocate, Huffington Post, QED: A Journal in GLBTQ Worldmaking, It Gets Better Project's blog, and various other newspapers, magazines, and blogs. She has been a guest on HuffPost Live, the Michelangelo Signorile Show on Sirius XM Progress Radio, and The List on ABC2. She lives with her wife and two children in Massachusetts.



Cheryl "Ras" Thuesday is an illustrator originally from London, England. At an early age, her family moved to a small town in New Jersey. As a youth, she could be found sketching in her notebook but always kept it to herself. As the years went by, Cheryl’s confidence in her creative ability grew which earned her a scholarship to attend the School of Visual Arts in New York City. It is here she learned how to marry the fine arts with commercial arts. Her vibrant choice of color can be detected throughout her artwork. Cheryl’s illustrations are heavily influenced by her Caribbean and Asian heritage. She has created artwork for various worldwide publications and companies. Cheryl lives in the tri-state area and continues to create images that bring joy.

