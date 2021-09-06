Kind Like Marsha
Kind Like Marsha

Learning from LGBTQ+ Leaders

by Sarah Prager

Illustrated by Cheryl Thuesday

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762475001

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: May 3rd 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Lgbt

PAGE COUNT: 32

For fans of Little Leaders and Pride comes a nonfiction picture book celebrating 14 incredible LGBTQ+ change makers and forward thinkers throughout history.

Kind Like Marsha celebrates 14 amazing and inspirational LGBTQ+ people throughout history. Fan favorites like Harvey Milk, Sylvia Rivera, and Audre Lorde are joined by  the likes of Leonardo da Vinci, Frida Kahlo, and more in this striking collection. With a focus on a positive personality attribute of each of the historical figures, readers will be encouraged to be brave like the Ugandan activist fighting for LGBTQ+ rights against all odds and to be kind like Marsha P. Johnson who took care of her trans community on the New York City streets.

