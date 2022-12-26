Free shipping on orders $35+

A Few Beautiful Minutes
A Few Beautiful Minutes

Experiencing a Solar Eclipse

by Kate Allen Fox

Illustrated by Khoa Le

On Sale

Sep 26, 2023

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316416924

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Science & Nature / Astronomy

Description

A poetic and exquisitely illustrated tribute to the solar eclipse and the magic of togetherness, seen through the eyes of a child.​

What happens during a solar eclipse? The sun vanishes. Light becomes dark. Day animals sleep, and night animals wake. The moon takes over the sky. People stop what they’re doing and together, they look up. The whole world changes for a few beautiful minutes.

Celebrating a favorite wonder of the universe, A Few Beautiful Minutes encourages young readers to (safely) discover each stage of a solar eclipse, and to experience how this incredible phenomenon can connect us to one another.

