Kate Allen Fox

Kate Allen Fox is the author of Pando: The Living Wonder of Trees, and her essays have appeared in The New York Times and McSweeney’s. After working in public health, she combined her passions for science and the written word and began writing picture books that inspire wonder and curiosity about the natural world. She invites you to visit her online at kateallenfox.com or on Twitter @kateallenfox.



Khoa Le has illustrated numerous picture books, including Beatrice Likes the Dark, The Most Beautiful Thing, Sugar in Milk, and the Sydney Taylor Honor book Miriam at the River, among others. She is also an author, a graphic designer, and a painter. Khoa has a passion for travel, an eagerness to learn about different cultures, and a desire to discover the beauty of the world. She lives in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and invites you to visit her online at khoaleartwork.com or on Instagram @khoa.le.artwork.