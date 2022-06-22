Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Fandex Kids: Space
Fandex Kids: Space

Facts That Fit in Your Hand: 49 Galactic Wonders Inside!

by Workman Publishing

Cards
Cards

Regular Price $12.99

Regular Price $16.99 CAD

On Sale

Jan 3, 2023

Page Count

53 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523513895

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Science & Nature / Astronomy

Description

Launch out of this world with an exciting adventure into the unknown that includes 52 die-cut, full-color fact cards featuring bright illustrations of planets, galaxies, stars, space missions, and more.

Fandex Kids: Space takes readers on a journey to explore the Universe, from its beginning to its end, and everything in between! Concise, informative, and with out-of-this-world illustrations, this deck is the perfect guide to learning about space. Fandex Kids: Space includes 52 cards featuring planets, stars, space missions, a glossary, and more!

What's Inside

Fandex Kids