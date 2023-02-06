Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

How to Eat in Space
How to Eat in Space

by Helen Taylor

Illustrated by Stevie Lewis

Hardcover

On Sale

Oct 31, 2023

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316367745

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Technology / Aeronautics, Astronautics & Space Science

Description

A kid-friendly, accessible, and humorous picture book about the sometimes complicated task of eating while in outer space—spoiler: it's not as simple as it seems!

Without a kitchen, plates, or cups, eating in space isn’t easy. When food floats (and so do you), remember:

1. Be patient: Preparing a meal without gravity’s help takes time.
2. Avoid crumbs: They get everywhere!
3. Clean up after yourself: Today’s stray snack could become tomorrow’s smelly surprise.

Once you learn the dos and don’ts, you’ll be eating like an astronaut in no time!
 
This fact-filled look at the sometimes complicated task of eating while away from Earth will show young readers what it's reallylike to live on the space station, with engaging back matter that takes a deep dive into the topic and features photos of real NASA astronauts!

