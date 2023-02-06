Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Helen Taylor
Helen Taylor is a science-loving children’s book writer living in Santa Cruz, California. She started telling quirky stories in the museum world, writing about polar bear hair plugs, catfish physicals, and other curiosities. How to Eat in Space is her picture book debut. She invites you to visit her online at helenstaylor.com and follow her on Twitter @heyhelentaylor.Read More
Stevie Lewis wanted to be an astronaut before she became an artist. When she's not illustrating books about space, she enjoys hiking and rock climbing. Stevie lives in Montana with her partner and two dogs. She invites you to visit her online at chocosweete.com and follow her on Instagram @chocosweete.
By the Author
How to Eat in Space
A kid-friendly, accessible, and humorous picture book about the sometimes complicated task of eating while in outer space—spoiler: it's not as simple as it seems!…