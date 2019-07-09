A Child's Introduction to Ballet (Revised and Updated)

An enchanting introduction to the world of ballet that includes



Ballet dancers of all ages have fallen in love with this charming, illustrated exploration of the world’s greatest ballets. Featuring twenty-five famous and beloved pieces such as Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, Peter and the Wolf, and Fancy Free, these stories bring iconic performances to life, and inspire readers to listen and dance along to the music that has made them enduring classics.



Woven into these tales is a captivating history of ballet, filled with information and profiles of the world’s most notable dancers, choreographers, and composers. Young readers will also enjoy fun facts and dancing how-tos, all while listening to excerpts of classical music. Also included is a removable, fold-out poster depicting the five positions of ballet.