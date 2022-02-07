Starring Steven Spielberg
Starring Steven Spielberg

The Making of a Young Filmmaker

by Gene Barretta

Illustrated by Craig Orback

Christy Ottaviano Books

Steven Spielberg is the legendary director and producer behind many of the most popular films of all time. So where did it all begin? 

Before Steven made films, he watched them. Naturally inventive with a vivid imagination, he was known for creating stories inspired by the world around him. His passion wasn’t driven just by entertainment, however—as the only Jewish boy in his neighborhood, he was often bullied and felt the sting of antisemitism.  He also suffered the pain of his parents’ divorce. Films and the magic they contained became a necessary escape. From his younger years to his first days on a movie set, this biography captures the unique ways Steven’s memories influenced his career and helped him to become the celebrated filmmaker that he is today. 

