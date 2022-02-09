Gene Barretta is the author and illustrator of Now & Ben: The Modern Inventions of Benjamin Franklin, Neo Leo: The Ageless Ideas of Leonardo da Vinci, and Timeless Thomas: How Thomas Edison Changed Our Lives, which was the recipient of a Cook Honor from Bank Street College of Education. He holds a B.F.A. in Film Studies from New York University, and has worked for many years in film and television production. He lives in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania with his son. https://www.genebarretta.com/



Craig Orback has illustrated many books for young readers, including Born to Draw Comics: The Story of Charles Schulz and the Creation of Peanuts, as well as Gifts from the Enemy and The Can Man. He lives in Seattle. http://www.craigorback.com/