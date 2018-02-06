A Child's Introduction to Norse Mythology

Mythology: Is it NORSE or is it GREEK?Do you know from which mythology these gods, goddesses, creatures, giants, dwarves, and humans come?Choose Norse Mythology or Greek Mythology.Women who ride winged horses and decide who lives or dies during a battle can be found in which myths?In which mythology will you find a servant with 100 eyes who is turned into a peacock, Norse or Greek?Will you find a god who travels in a chariot pulled by two goats in Norse or Greek mythology?You will find Light Elves and Dark Elves in which mythology, Norse or Greek?Which mythology tell of a goddess who grows golden apples that keeps the gods young?Norse or Greek: which mythology include creatures that are that are half man and half horse?There is a one-handed god whose hand was bitten off by a wolf. Will you find him in Norse or Greek mythology?You'll find four dwarves holding up the corners of the sky in which mythology, Norse or Greek?Which mythology features a hero who killed the gorgon Medusa by chopping off her head?In which mythology will you find a winged horse that can fly?You did a good job -- read all the myths again!You're A Mythological Legend!Congratulations you answered very well.