We the kids want to form a more perfect union!
Written more than 230 years ago, the Constitution can be hard to understand (even for adults). But it also gives you what you need to make our country the best it can be for everyone. What Does the Constitution Say? takes you on a tour of the whole Constitution while explaining what its fancy words really mean. From the Preamble to the 7 Articles to the 27 Amendments (so far), this fun-to-read guide is packed with bite-sized info, historic quotes, and graphics on important topics such as:
- Why the Constitution is a "living document"
- How the first attempt at a constitution (the Articles of Confederation) failed
- What powers the president does (and doesn't) have
- Key figures like James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, and George Washington
- A bonus section on the Declaration of Independence
- And much more!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use