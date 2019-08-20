OMG WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say?

Do you know what the Constitution ACTUALLY says?





This witty and highly relevant annotation of our founding document is the go-to guide to the ins and outs of how our government really works.







Packed with digestible notes and clear infographics on everything from the meaning of the Second Amendment to the stated rules around Supreme Court nominations, Sheehan walks us through the entire Constitution, from its preamble to its final amendment. He also offers a bonus section on the Declaration of Independence. Extra-credit information throughout on things like amendments that were never passed and what powers elected officials actually have, give readers all the information they need to be informed and effective voters and citizens.







Written by political savant and entertainment veteran, Ben Sheehan, and vetted for accuracy by dozens of experts in the field of constitutional law,is an entertaining and accessible guide that explains what the Constitution lays out.