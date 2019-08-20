Ben Sheehan

Before founding OMG WTF Ben Sheehan was VP of Digital Content for SB Projects, founded by entertainment mogul Scooter Braun. During 2016 he was Executive Director of writer/director Joss Whedon’s Save the Day PAC, which used digital videos to register 50,000 young voters. Prior to that he was Executive Producer and Head of Talent for Funny Or Die where he produced, developed, cast, and wrote videos for the site as well as for political organizations. The projects he’s been involved with have received over a billion views. Ben has been featured in AdWeek, Billboard, Buzzfeed, The Daily Beast, Fast Company, Mashable, NPR, and Variety, and was named “NextGen: 35 Rising Executives Under 35″by The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. He has also lectured on college campuses across the country.