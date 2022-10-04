Free shipping on orders $35+

Meet the Megafauna!
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Meet the Megafauna!

Get to Know 20 of the Largest Animals to Ever Roam the Earth

by Gabrielle Balkan

Illustrated by Quang & Lien

Regular Price $24.99

Regular Price $30.99 CAD

Hardcover
Hardcover

Regular Price $24.99

Regular Price $30.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 15, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Aug 15, 2023

Page Count

56 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523508600

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Animals / Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Creatures

Description

An interactive (complete with gatefolds!), large-format exploration of megafauna, the mostly-extinct class of ginormous animals that thrived during the Pleistocene era after the extinction of the dinosaurs. Meet a giant armored armadillo, a giant sloth, and the three megafauna still found on earth today—African Bush Elephant, Masai Giraffe, and the Blue Whale.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less