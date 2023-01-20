Free shipping on orders $35+
Gabrielle Balkan
Gabrielle Balkan is a writer and editor living in Brooklyn, New York. Her books include the acclaimed atlas, The 50 States, a NCSS notable book, and its follow-up, 50 Cities. She is also the author of Book of Bones and Book of Flight, published by Phaidon.Read More
Meet the Megafauna!
An interactive (complete with gatefolds!), large-format exploration of megafauna, the mostly-extinct class of ginormous animals that thrived during the Pleistocene era after the extinction of…