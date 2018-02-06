Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A Child's Introduction to Norse Mythology
Odin, Thor, Loki, and Other Viking Gods, Goddesses, Giants, and Monsters
A Child's Introduction Series
A Child's Introduction to Greek Mythology
The newest book in Black Dog's best-selling, award-winning series explores the fascinating world of Greek mythology from the myth of Narcissus to Odysseus versus the…
A Child's Introduction to the Night Sky (Revised and Updated)
This charming exploration of the night sky -- featuring a star finder and glow-in-the-dark stickers -- which has more than a quarter of a million…
A Child's Introduction to Poetry (Revised and Updated)
This delightful, interactive journey through the history of the world's poetry now includes a removable poster and access to downloadable audio, allowing kids to listen…
A Child's Introduction to the Orchestra (Revised and Updated)
This interactive, bestselling introduction to the world of classical music -- from music history and key composers to instruments and arrangements -- now includes a…
A Child's Introduction to Ballet (Revised and Updated)
This enchanting introduction to the wonderful world of ballet has been updated to include a removable poster and access to 25 downloadable music tracks. Young…
A Child's Introduction to the World
Readers ages 9 to 12 will travel around the globe, from Greenland to Tasmania, learning the locations and characteristics of continents, countries, and states and…
A Child's Introduction to Art
Explore the fascinating world of art and artists while trying do-it-yourself art projects in this colorful informative book. Introduce kids ages 9 through 12 to…
A Child's Introduction to Natural History
In the tradition of Black Dog's best-selling Child's Introduction books, which include The Story of the Orchestra and A Child's Introduction to the Night Sky,…
A Child's Introduction to African American History
A comprehensive, entertaining look at heroes, heroines, and critical moments from African American history -- from the slave trade to the Black Lives Matter movement…