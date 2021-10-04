From the bestselling, trusted team behind the Dino Tales: Life Guides for Families series (1.5 million copies sold life to date!) comes this introductory guide that "should be required reading for all of us—of any age" (Horn Book), encouraging even the littlest ones to become engaged citizens.

Democracy has never been more at the forefront of the national conversation. Using a direct style and kid-friendly dinosaur art as an entry point into tough but important topics is the Dino Tales formula for success. Democracy for Dinosaurs takes key values on every parent's mind and gives them tools to showyoung readers how things they do every single day can be guided by principles we must share in a democratic society: freedom, fairness, the rule of law, equality, respect for free speech, and respect for the truth. By modeling accessible ways to practice being a good citizen, kids will see they are part of their country and that they have an important role to play.