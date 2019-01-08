Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A Child's Introduction to the Night Sky (Revised and Updated)
The Story of the Stars, Planets, and Constellations--and How You Can Find Them in the Sky
Explore the Child's Introduction Series for More Facts and Fun!
A Child's Introduction to the Orchestra (Revised and Updated)
This interactive, bestselling introduction to the world of classical music -- from music history and key composers to instruments and arrangements -- now includes a…
A Child's Introduction to Greek Mythology
The newest book in Black Dog's best-selling, award-winning series explores the fascinating world of Greek mythology from the myth of Narcissus to Odysseus versus the…
A Child's Introduction to Natural History
In the tradition of Black Dog's best-selling Child's Introduction books, which include The Story of the Orchestra and A Child's Introduction to the Night Sky,…
A Child's Introduction to African American History
A comprehensive, entertaining look at heroes, heroines, and critical moments from African American history -- from the slave trade to the Black Lives Matter movement…
A Child's Introduction to Art
The newest volume in Black Dog's best-selling, award-winning Child's Introduction series explores the fascinating world of art and artists and includes do-it-yourself art projects throughout.…
A Child's Introduction to Ballet
Ballet dancers of all ages love the mesmerizing stories of the world's great ballets, and in this charmingly illustrated book plus music CD, younger readers…
A Child's Introduction to the World
Readers ages 9 to 12 will travel around the globe, from Greenland to Tasmania, learning the locations and characteristics of continents, countries, and states and…
A Child's Introduction to Norse Mythology
Packed with action, intrigue, trickery, and love, A CHILD'S INTRODUCTION TO NORSE MYTHOLOGY acquaints kids with the original North Germanic and Scandinavian folklore behind characters…
A Child's Introduction to Poetry
Poetry can be fun-especially when we can read it, hear it, and discover its many delights with the help of cartoon character Professor Driscoll, delightful…