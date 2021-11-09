For rock music and film buffs alike, this is the ultimate authority on the intersecting worlds of rock & roll and cinema, told in a compelling narrative by an award-winning author, highlighting essential films from the Beatles to Lady Gaga.

"Rock movies" are a unique class of film that can be defined by an original comedy like The Beatles' A Hard Day's Night; by a semibiographical look at an artist and a movement, like Inside Llewelyn Davis; a musical drama like Purple Rain; or the ultimate cult movie, Rocky Horror Picture Show. Highlighting such diverse and influential works as these movies and dozens more, Rock on Film tells the evolution of rock music through the lens of cinema.

Author Fred Goodman's history, insights, and reviews are collected in a lengthy narrative essay "Between the Sprockets: A History of Rock on Film," a countdown of 50 must-see rock films, and a series of original interviews with directors such as Cameron Crowe, Penelope Spheeris, John Waters, and more on how rock has influenced the images and moods in their movies.

Rock on Film is illustrated throughout by more than 200 full-color and black-and-white rarely seen images that bring the history of rock music in the movies to vivid life.