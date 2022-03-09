Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Read Children’s Books from AAPI Creators!

Mara Brashem, Digital Marketing Assistant

Between my Mandarin-speaking father, delicious hot pot dinners at friends’ homes, exciting Lunar New Year festivals in downtown Seattle, and playing Taiko in college, I feel so privileged for being exposed to a rich array of Asian culture growing up in a beautifully diverse region of the Pacific Northwest. Celebrating the heritage and history of our Asian American and Pacific Islander friends is, without a question, something we should be doing each and every day. Love will always be stronger than hate. As we work together to show that hate has no place in this country, let’s take time to revel in the powerful words and illustrations from some incredible AAPI authors and illustrators.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 