The Way to Bea
Counting by 7s by way of Judy Blume in this charming and insightful middle grade novel about being yourself and finding your place
Seventh grade isn’t starting off so well for Beatrix Lee. Bea used to have friends…and now she doesn’t. She was an only child…and now she’s going to be a big sister. She used to fit in…and now she stands out for all the wrong reasons.
She takes solace in writing poems in ink that is as invisible as she feels, and hiding them in a secret spot. But then something incredible happens–someone starts writing back. Is it her former best friend? The editor of the school paper? The caring librarian who always offers the perfect book? Or the boy whose obsession with labyrinths is as intense as Bea’s love for words? In solving the mystery, Bea just might discover where she belongs.
With a charming voice, winning characters, and a perfectly woven plot, Kat Yeh delivers a beautifully written, powerful story of finding the way to be yourself.
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for The Way to Bea:*"A winning combination of humor, heart, and redemption."
—School Library Journal (starred review)
"Yeh, the author of The Truth About Twinkie Pie, has created an indelible character in Bea...In a welcome divergence from the traditional coming-of-age novel, The Way to Bea is not the story of a young girl discovering who she is, but rather a girl who knows from harsh experience that being yourself can be the fastest way to trouble."—Lisa Graff, The New York Times Book Review
"Yeh exquisitely captures the feelings of a preteen...Bea's journey of self-discovery reminds readers it is important to be present for the journey of finding one's own voice and place."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
"Moving and wise."
—Publishers Weekly
"Gets to the heart of middle school awkwardness like a sympathetic haiku."—Kirkus Reviews
Praise for The Truth About Twinkie Pie:
*"Yeh's characters are full of heart and she perfectly captures the middle school parent-child dynamic."
—Library Media Connection (starred review)
"Here's the Truth: This book is going to make you hungry. It's going to make you worry. It's going to make you want to hug your family and friends. And then it's going to make you want to gaze up at the shooting stars and smile, so happy that there is a book in the world like this one."—Kathi Appelt, Newbery Honor author of The Underneath
"Combine equal parts funny, sweet, and warm with a whole heap of unique."—Barbara O'Connor, author of How to Steal a Dog and Greetings from Nowhere
"Irresistible...hard to put down and memorable."—Rita Williams-Garcia, Coretta Scott King Award winner and Newbery Honor author of One Crazy Summer and P.S. Be Eleven
"This story will tug at your heartstrings and make you hungry at the same time."—VOYA
"Endearing characters will keep readers engaged throughout as more than one character learns the true meaning of family and friendship."—School Library Journal
"The bouncy voice of protagonist Gigi--aka Galileo Galilei, aka Leia--makes her tale of a move, friendship, crushes, and a mystery about her identity a very easy one to get caught up in."—Booklist
"Yeh's nimbly voiced, combination fish-out-of-water, personal transformation and emotional family tale is also stuffed with charm."—Kirkus Reviews
"The quirky and original characters (particularly the artistic and exuberant Bea) help to distinguish this title from the recent slew of realistic middle grade books. This one is a keeper."—School Library Connection