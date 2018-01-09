The Way to Bea

Counting by 7s by way of Judy Blume in this charming and insightful middle grade novel about being yourself and finding your place





Seventh grade isn’t starting off so well for Beatrix Lee. Bea used to have friends…and now she doesn’t. She was an only child…and now she’s going to be a big sister. She used to fit in…and now she stands out for all the wrong reasons.



She takes solace in writing poems in ink that is as invisible as she feels, and hiding them in a secret spot. But then something incredible happens–someone starts writing back. Is it her former best friend? The editor of the school paper? The caring librarian who always offers the perfect book? Or the boy whose obsession with labyrinths is as intense as Bea’s love for words? In solving the mystery, Bea just might discover where she belongs.



With a charming voice, winning characters, and a perfectly woven plot, Kat Yeh delivers a beautifully written, powerful story of finding the way to be yourself.



