A special edition of a modern classic by the Newbery-Award winning and bestselling author of Where the Mountain Meets the Moon

When Pacy’s mom tells her that this is a good year for friends, family, and “finding herself,” Pacy begins searching right away. As the year goes on, she struggles to find her talent, deals with disappointment, makes a new best friend, and discovers just why the Year of the Dog is a lucky one for her after all.

This funny and profound book is a wonderful debut novel by award-winning and bestselling author and illustrator Grace Lin, and young readers will be sure to love and treasure it for years to come.

This special edition of the modern classic features over 15 pages of new content, including deleted stories, a Q&A with the author and editor, photos from the author’s childhood, and more!
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / People & Places / United States / Asian American

On Sale: January 2nd 2018

Price: $16.98

ISBN-13: 9781549114472

Edition: Unabridged

* "Lin does a remarkable job capturing the soul and spirit of books like those of Hayward or Maud Hart Lovelace, reimagining them through the lens of her own story, and transforming their special qualities into something new for today's young readers."—Booklist, starred review
"This comfortable first-person story will be a treat for Asian-American girls looking to see themselves in their reading, but also for any reader who enjoys stories of friendship and family life."—Kirkus
"Lin creates an endearing protagonist, realistically dealing with universal emotions and situations. Girls everywhere, but especially those in the Asian-American community, will find much to embrace here."—Publishers Weekly
"Entertaining and often illuminating."—The Horn Book
