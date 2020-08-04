The Fearless Flights of Hazel Ying Lee

Discover an inspiring picture book biography about Hazel Ying Lee, the first Chinese American woman to fly for the US military.
Hazel Ying Lee was born fearless—she was not afraid of anything, and the moment she took her first airplane ride, she knew where she belonged. When people scoffed at her dreams of becoming a pilot, Hazel wouldn't take no for an answer. She joined the Women Airforce Service Pilots during World War II. It was a dangerous job, but Hazel flew with joy and boldness.
This moving, true story about a groundbreaking figure will inspire young readers to challenge barriers and reach for the sky.
* "Through clear and concise text aimed at younger fluent readers, author Leung conveys Lee’s verve and passion for both flying and life while also conveying the full import of Lee’s accomplishments to both America and Americans of color.... hTe crisp lines and bright colors of Kwon’s illustrations simply and gracefully depict a bygone era.... Another welcome biography of an Asian American contributor to U.S. history."—Kirkus Reviews
"[An] unsung hero from Chinese American history.... A moving tribute to this groundbreaking aviation pioneer."—Booklist
"A little-known Chinese American pilot is brought to life in this picture book biography.... Illustrations vibrantly complement the text.... A must-have."—School Library Connection
"Kwon’s illustrations emphasize Lee’s sparkle and determination."—BCCB
"Leung's poetic text vividly conveys Lee’s fascination with and passion for flying and breaking boundaries without fear as well as her perseverance and optimism for a better world. Kwon’s clear, earth-toned, full-bleed illustrations expand on the story.... An excellent portrayal of a fearless flyer."—The Horn Book