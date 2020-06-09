Julie Leung

Julie Leung was raised in the sleepy suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia, and currently lives in New York City. She is also the author of the Mice of the Round Table middle grade trilogy and the picture book Paper Son: The Inspiring Story of Tyrus Wong, Immigrant and Artist, illustrated by Chris Sasaki. She invites you to visit her online at jleungbooks.com.



Julie Kwon is an artist and illustrator based in Brooklyn. Born and raised in New Jersey, she was always passionate about making art, though her mother did try very hard to convince her that she was actually passionate about becoming a pharmacist. A graduate of the Brown/RISD Dual-Degree program, this is her first picture book. She invites you to visit her online at juliekwonart.com.