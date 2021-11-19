Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Picture Books in Letters

Bill Grace, Marketing Manager

Even in today’s increasingly digital world, there’s nothing that beats the excitement of receiving a letter in the mail. Of course, as my mother was often fond of reminding me: “You have to send mail to get mail.” A great way to encourage young readers to feel comfortable writing letters is to share with them stories written in letter format (epistolary fiction, if you’re feeling fancy) as examples. As these picture books show, you can write a letter to just about anything or anyone: a planet, a fairy tale character, or even your mom. Share these picture books told in letters with your young readers (and soon-to-be letter-writers)!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 