Hayley Rocco
Hayley Rocco has loved children’s books her whole life and worked in publishing for more than a decade promoting them. She’s been sending hugs since she was six. It was only natural that she created a book about how to do just that. Hayley lives in Rhode Island with her husband, two cats, and a very excitable dog. This is her first book.Read More
John Rocco is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and illustrator of many acclaimed books for children, including Blackout, recipient of the Caldecott Honor and How We Got To The Moon, recipient of the Sibert Honor and Longlisted for the National Book Award. John has been learning to send hugs, and is starting to get pretty good at it.
By the Author
How to Send a Hug
Husband-and-wife team John and Hayley Rocco present a timeless book about the journey of a hug across miles.How will you know your hug arrived safely?Because…