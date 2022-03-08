Hayley Rocco

Hayley Rocco has loved children’s books her whole life and worked in publishing for more than a decade promoting them. She’s been sending hugs since she was six. It was only natural that she created a book about how to do just that. Hayley lives in Rhode Island with her husband, two cats, and a very excitable dog. This is her first book.



John Rocco is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and illustrator of many acclaimed books for children, including Blackout, recipient of the Caldecott Honor and How We Got To The Moon, recipient of the Sibert Honor and Longlisted for the National Book Award. John has been learning to send hugs, and is starting to get pretty good at it.

