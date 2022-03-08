Husband-and-wife team John and Hayley Rocco present a timeless book about the journey of a hug across miles.



How will you know your hug arrived safely?

Because when you send a hug,

You just might get one in return



A young girl sends hugs across the country to her grandmother in the form of letters and takes readers through her wild imagination as she follows the letter through the postal service.



Both timely and timeless, How to Send a Hug is about reaching out across the miles when you can’t express yourself in person and turning words into love.