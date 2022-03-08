How to Send a Hug
by Hayley Rocco

Illustrated by John Rocco

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316306928

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: November 15th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / Multigenerational

PAGE COUNT: 32

Hardcover
Husband-and-wife team John and Hayley Rocco present a timeless book about the journey of a hug across miles.

How will you know your hug arrived safely?
Because when you send a hug,
You just might get one in return
 
A young girl sends hugs across the country to her grandmother in the form of letters and takes readers through her wild imagination as she follows the letter through the postal service.
 
Both timely and timeless, How to Send a Hug is about reaching out across the miles when you can’t express yourself in person and turning words into love.

