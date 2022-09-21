Picture Books All About Colors

I still remember the “Purple” song I learned in kindergarten: P-U-R-P-L-E, purple, purple. P-U-R-P-L-E, purple’s what it spells. Purple grapes on a vine, purple Kool-Aid’s fine… While it was helpful in learning spelling (and clearly made an impression if I can still sing it today), I knew nothing about the origin of the color purple until reading this fascinating story!



Many years ago, the color purple was available only to a privileged few. Making purple was tricky. The dye was concocted from a certain snail, and later, from plants, bugs, and rocks. Then it had to be soaked in minerals and . . . urine! The process was very complicated and expensive (not to mention smelly!).



Until 1856, when a boy named William Henry Perkin invented a new way. While testing a hypothesis about a cure for malaria, he found that his experiment resulted in something else — something vivid and rare for the times: synthetic PURPLE. Perkin, a pioneer of the modern scientific method, made numerous advances possible, including canned food and chemotherapy. But it was his creation of purple that started it all.