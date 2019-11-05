The Color Monster Goes to School

A fun and inviting back-to-school story that stars the lovable, mischievous hero from the international bestseller The Color Monster.



The Color Monster feels a little nervous. Today is his first day at school…and he doesn’t even have a clue what school is! But, guided by his young friend, the Color Monster has lots of new adventures and makes new friends–and looks forward to tomorrow.



With bold colors and child-friendly art–and an adorable, shaggy rainbow critter as the star–The Color Monster Goes to School is a showstopper introduction for young readers of the joy and wonder of first school days.

