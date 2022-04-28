Picture Book Mysteries for Your Little Detective
Curious kids love mysteries. It’s a fact. And even the youngest of sleuths deserves an entertaining whodunit. Whether literary, numerical, or just plain silly, each of these reads contains a mystery riddled with humor. So get out your magnifying glasses and check out these picture book mysteries with your little detectives!
Time Flies
by Tara Lazar
Illustrated by Ross MacDonald
In the colorful and letter-filled Capital City, there's never a moment's rest for Private I, the city's best investigator. Trouble seems to always have a way of finding him—trouble with a capital T. On this particular day, T tells Private I that his watch is missing. And T isn't alone—the citizens of Capital City have lost track of timepieces all over town! Can Private I catch the perp and make up for lost time before it's too late?
7 Ate 9
by Tara Lazar
Illustrated by Ross MacDonald
6 has a problem.
Everyone knows that 7 is always after him. Word on the street is that 7 ate 9. If that’s true, 6’s days are numbered. Lucky for him, Private I is on the case. But the facts just don’t add up.
It’s odd.
Will Private I put two and two together and solve the problem . . . or is 6 next in line to be subtracted?
The Upper Case: Trouble in Capital City
by Tara Lazar
Illustrated by Ross MacDonald
Just when Private I thinks all is calm-now that he’s cracked the case of 7 Ate 9-Question Mark storms into the office.
Mark is worried. All the uppercase letters are M-I-S-S-I-N-G! But that’s absurd. This is CAPITAL City!
Private I is the last letter standing. Will he solve his BIGGEST mystery yet, the UPPER CASE, before it’s too late?!
Filled with the same humor, wit, and quirkiness of the hit 7 Ate 9: The Untold Story, comes another laugh-out-loud whodunit.
Who Wet My Pants?
by Bob Shea
Illustrated by Zachariah OHora
Reuben the bear’s got donuts for everyone in his scout troop, but his friends are all staring at something else: there’s a wet spot on Reuben’s pants, and it’s in a specific area. “WHO WET MY PANTS?” he shouts, and a blame game starts. His buddies try to reassure him there was no crime. Just an accident. It could happen to anyone! But as all the clues begin to point in Reuben’s own direction as the culprit, Reuben must come to terms with the truth.
All Roy the wild boar wants is to enjoy his precious patch of delicious clover . . . but every time he turns around, his tasty treasure seems to be shrinking! Who's stealing his favorite meal from right under his snout? To make the tedious job of standing guard by the clover patch day and night more bearable, Roy's neighbor Jarvis the gopher helps by lending his never-ending stash of fascinating books that absorb Roy's attention—as the patch disappears bit by bit. All of that reading makes for a very smart boar, though . . . and in a surprise table-turning twist at the end, Roy might just get the better of that sneaky clover thief!
Once Upon a Slime
by Andy Maxwell
Illustrated by Samantha Cotterill
Once upon a time—gloooooooorp! Ew, gross! Who slimed Goldilocks? Was it the Three Bears, exacting revenge? Not a chance! They’re next on the list of fairy-tale sliming victims! Red Riding Hood, the Wolf, Rapunzel, the Three Pigs…they’re all under attack. Who could be the mastermind behind this icky, sticky plan?