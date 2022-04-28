Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Picture Book Mysteries for Your Little Detective

Bill Grace, Marketing Manager

Curious kids love mysteries. It’s a fact. And even the youngest of sleuths deserves an entertaining whodunit. Whether literary, numerical, or just plain silly, each of these reads contains a mystery riddled with humor. So get out your magnifying glasses and check out these picture book mysteries with your little detectives!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 