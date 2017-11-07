Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Once Upon a Slime
A slapstick, fractured fairy-tale mashup meets the evergreen kid obsession with slime.Read More
Once upon a time--gloooooooorp! Ew, gross! Who slimed Goldilocks? Was it the Three Bears, exacting revenge? Not a chance! They’re next on the list of fairy-tale sliming victims! Red Riding Hood, the Wolf, Rapunzel, the Three Pigs…they’re all under attack. Who could be the mastermind behind this icky, sticky plan?
Young detectives can look for clues and solve the mystery in this picture book whodunnit that’s positively oozing with wit and charm, perfect for fans of Patrick McDonnell’s A Perfectly Messed-Up Story.
Once upon a time--gloooooooorp! Ew, gross! Who slimed Goldilocks? Was it the Three Bears, exacting revenge? Not a chance! They’re next on the list of fairy-tale sliming victims! Red Riding Hood, the Wolf, Rapunzel, the Three Pigs…they’re all under attack. Who could be the mastermind behind this icky, sticky plan?
Young detectives can look for clues and solve the mystery in this picture book whodunnit that’s positively oozing with wit and charm, perfect for fans of Patrick McDonnell’s A Perfectly Messed-Up Story.
Praise
"Packs in some solid jokes... Maxwell's humor is dry, and hip readers will giggle at the snapbacks and humorous dialogue sprinkled throughout. ...Cotterill's artwork...is loose and lively."
—Kirkus
—Kirkus
"Green slime makes a winning story ingredient, and newcomer Maxwell gives it a workout in this fairy tale whodunit. ...Cotterill's ink-and-watercolor spreads have a cheerful, retro vibe and excel in capturing the frowns and grimaces provoked by the slime epidemic. ...Fast-moving and gross enough to make a diverting readaloud."
—Publishers Weekly
—Publishers Weekly
"This fractured fairy tale is based on characters from many traditional stories that older children will be familiar with... Slapstick."—School Library Journal
"Oozing with wit and charm."—Once Upon a Time in Gambit