Once Upon a Slime

Once Upon a Slime

by

Illustrated by

Read by

A slapstick, fractured fairy-tale mashup meets the evergreen kid obsession with slime.

Once upon a time--gloooooooorp! Ew, gross! Who slimed Goldilocks? Was it the Three Bears, exacting revenge? Not a chance! They’re next on the list of fairy-tale sliming victims! Red Riding Hood, the Wolf, Rapunzel, the Three Pigs…they’re all under attack. Who could be the mastermind behind this icky, sticky plan?

Young detectives can look for clues and solve the mystery in this picture book whodunnit that’s positively oozing with wit and charm, perfect for fans of Patrick McDonnell’s A Perfectly Messed-Up Story.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

On Sale: February 4th 2020

Price: $2.98 / $4.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549130113

Hachette Audio logo
Audiobook Downloadable
Edition: Unabridged

