Who Wet My Pants?

In this hilarious tale of blame, compassion, and forgiveness, a very embarrassed bear is reminded that accidents can happen–but with the support of good friends, life goes on.



Reuben the bear’s got donuts for everyone in his scout troop, but his friends are all staring at something else: there’s a wet spot on Reuben’s pants, and it’s in a specific area. “WHO WET MY PANTS?” he shouts, and a blame game starts. His buddies try to reassure him there was no crime. Just an accident. It could happen to anyone! But as all the clues begin to point in Reuben’s own direction as the culprit, Reuben must come to terms with the truth.



Who Wet My Pants? isn’t a potty-training book. It’s a witty and wise story about embarrassment and anger, empathy and acceptance, and ultimately…forgiveness.

