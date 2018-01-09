Bob Shea

Bob Shea has created many books for young people, including Crash, Splash, or Moo, the popular Dinosaur Vs. series, Unicorn Thinks He’s Pretty Great, and the early readers featuring Ballet Cat. He has also invented stories such as Big Plans, illustrated by Lane Smith, and drawn the pictures for books such as Love, Triangle, written by Marcie Colleen. He lives in Madison, CT.



Zachariah OHora is the illustrator of a number of children’s books, including Wolfie the Bunny and Read the Book, Lemmings! (both written by Ame Dyckman). His author-illustrator debut Stop Snoring, Bernard! was awarded the Society of Illustrators Founder’s Award, and his book No Fits Nilson! was the Huffington Post Best Picture Book of the Year for 2013. He lives and works in Narberth, PA.