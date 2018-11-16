Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Unicorn Is Maybe Not So Great After All
You remember Unicorn. You know, Goat’s friend? The one who can fly, make it rain cupcakes, and turn things into gold? On the first day of school, Unicorn expects to make his usual big splash. But no one pays him much attention–the other kids are much more interested in the latest trend in toys: rubber bands that look like other things. Unicorn comes up with a plan to get his mojo back, but his efforts turn out to be more annoying than impressive. Can Goat help him recover his magic, or is Unicorn destined to a life of mediocrity?
Hardcover
PRAISE FOR THE HAPPIEST BOOK EVER
*"The interactive components will have readers shaking and flipping - and most of all laughing - their ways through its pages. A wonderful rethinking of the picture book as its own character. Wacky, zany, and downright fun."—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
