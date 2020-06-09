How to Catch a Clover Thief

This hilarious tale about problem-solving and ingenuity from bestselling author-illustrator Elise Parsley also slyly celebrates nonfiction books as a way to build skills and smarts!





All Roy the wild boar wants is to enjoy his precious patch of delicious clover…but every time he turns around, his tasty treasure seems to be shrinking! Who’s stealing his favorite meal from right under his snout? To make the tedious job of standing guard by the clover patch day and night more bearable, Roy’s neighbor Jarvis the gopher helps by lending his never-ending stash of fascinating books that absorb Roy’s attention — as the patch disappears bit by bit. All of that reading makes for a very smart boar, though…and in a surprise table-turning twist at the end, Roy might just get the better of that sneaky clover thief!







