Adventure Time! The Best Books for Your Little Explorer

An evocative, classic-feeling adventure tale about a boy and his sword, and how giving away something precious leads to an even more important discovery.

Lucian’s father called them faraway things, those mysterious objects orphaned upon the windswept shore, their stories long lost in the shroud of ocean fog. Lucian’s discovery on the beach this particular day, though, is no ordinary faraway thing. It’s a cutlass: strong, shiny, and powerful. As its history comes to light, Lucian faces a choice: cling to the sword he loves or accept a gift that shines farther, wider, and deeper than he could have ever dreamed.