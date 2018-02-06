Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Oge Mora
Oge Mora graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design with a BFA in illustration. Her first picture book, Thank You, Omu!, was a Caldecott Honor, a New York Times Notable Book and Editors’ Choice, and a Junior Library Guild selection. Her illustration work is also featured in Shaking Things Up: 14 Young Women Who Changed the World by Susan Hood. She lives in Providence, Rhode Island, and invites you to visit her website at http://www.ogemora.com.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Saturday
In this warm and tender story by the Caldecott Honor-winning creator of Thank You, Omu!, join a mother and daughter on an up-and-down journey that…
Thank You, Omu!
A 2019 Caldecott Honor BookWinner of the Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe New Talent Illustrator AwardIn this remarkable author-illustrator debut that's perfect for fans of Last…