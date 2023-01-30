Free shipping on orders $35+

CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR 2023 ALA AWARD WINNERS

2023 JOHN NEWBERY MEDAL & 2023 CORETTA SCOTT KING MEDAL

2023 RANDOLPH CALDECOTT HONOR

2023 RANDOLPH CALDECOTT HONOR

2023 STONEWALL BOOK AWARD HONOR

2023 SCHNEIDER FAMILY BOOK AWARD HONOR

2023 ASIAN/PACIFIC AMERICAN AWARD FOR LITERATURE HONOR

2023 SYDNEY TAYLOR BOOK AWARD HONOR FOR MIDDLE GRADE

2023 YALSA AWARD FOR NONFICTION FINALIST