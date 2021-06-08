Amina Luqman-Dawson

Amina Luqman Dawson is the author of the pictorial history book Images of America: African Americans of Petersburg (Arcadia Publishing). Her op-eds on race and popular culture have appeared in The Washington Post, The San Francisco Chronicle, and more. She's a proud mother of a 12-year-old son. Amina, her husband, and her son reside in Arlington, VA.

Read More Arrow Icon